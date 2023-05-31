Sarasota County Area Transit increases bus pass price

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning June 1, the Sarasota County Area Transit Reduced-fare 30-day Bus Pass will increase in price from $25 to $30.

The Reduced-fare 30-day Bus Pass is set to be phased out and the price change is phase two of this plan.

On November 15, 2022, the County Commission approved a gradual discontinuation of the Reduced-fare 30-day Bus Pass over a period of 18 months. Discontinuation of the pass supports the financial health and sustainability of the transit system.

