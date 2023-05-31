Rain chances increase for the next several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pattern shift, which started yesterday, will have a larger impact across Florida today. A low-pressure area will approach Florida and moisture will continue to increase.

The combination of heating, sea breeze interactions, the rising moisture levels and the low will bring good rain chances to the Suncoast for several days.

Thursday and Friday will be First Alert Weather Days due to the possibility of periods of heavier rainfall. While afternoon and evening storms are certainly likely, the addition of the upper-air low will cause good chances for showers in the morning and overnight as well, especially on Thursday.

The best rain chances will remain in the afternoons with maximum daytime heating. Persistent clouds will help keep highs a few degrees lower. Severe weather is not forecast at the moment.

It is possible that by Saturday rainfall totals could reach 3-5 inches over the Suncoast, especially in inland locations. This much-needed rainfall is in line with the long-range precipitation trend outlooks for the first two weeks of June issued by the Climate Prediction Center.

As we move into June the rainy season ramps up and, hopefully, the drought will dramatically lessen.

This low-pressure area will move into Florida on Friday, on its way to the Atlantic. Some models suggest the low will develop and will become stronger in the open and warm waters of the Atlantic next week.

In any event, the departing system will pull in dry air and reduce rain chances this weekend as well as lower the humidity to somewhat more comfortable levels.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center identifies this low-pressure area as having only a marginal chance for additional development. If development does occur, it’s most likely the system would be a week one and serve only to bring needed rain to Florida.

