Man convicted, sentenced in connection with theft and death of horse

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man has been convicted and sentenced for the grisly death and dismemberment of a horse.

Eladio Garcia-Gasca was sentenced to 10 years in jail, followed by 10 years of probation to repay $250,000 in restitution and to have no possession, care, custody or control of any animal.

On December 2, 2019, the owners arrived at their property to discover their horse, Halo, was missing and a fence was broken to enter and exit the property. Halo was discovered across the street beheaded and dismembered. Halo’s head was found a few feet away, while a hind leg and the backstrap from Halo were removed and missing, presumably harvested for meat. Surveillance video from Halo’s barn showed an individual enter the property during the early morning hours with a flashlight and rope, and eventually shows the individual leaving the property with Halo in tow.

The case was set for trial on April 12, 2023, however the defendant elected to enter a plea to the charge.

