Local store closes in support of workers boycott

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Acapulco Tropical y Mas is closing its doors for the day on June 1. It’s all in support of the migrant workers’ boycott taking place in opposition to Governor Ron DeSantis’ immigration bill.

“We see a lot of our customers are being worried, are being affected because they don’t understand what’s going on. So, literally in support of them, we decided to close. A lot of other stores are closing,” said Acapulco Tropical y Mas owner Ana Leyva.

Leyva explained 50% of her customers work in industries like agriculture, construction and trucking. She said 20% of those are directly impacted by the bill.

Leyva explained the reality is the boycott will have a direct impact on the prices of goods and supply.

“Our prices are going to go up. In that aspect. They are probably going to have to have more workers or they are going to have to pump up the pay. Or they are not going to have workers right now because they are fleeing the state,” said Leyva.

Cesar Cortes shops at Acapulco frequently. He said the bill was a shock to his family and a disappointment.

“Some people really work hard to be in this country and they actually don’t hurt anybody and that’s like sad,” said Cortes.

Leyva stressed she understands why the Governor signed the bill, but explained she doesn’t think he is seeing the bigger picture.

“Causing scare. It’s not solving the issue. It’s still not solving the issue because we do need workers in agriculture We do need workers in construction. This is not solving the issue. This is still causing more issues that we are still going to see the impacts in the long run,” said Leyva.

Leyva also explained there is development just down the street from her Ellenton store. Construction workers will come to eat at her place frequently. She stressed that losing them will delay construction and future development.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.