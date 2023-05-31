Advertise With Us
County announces schedule changes to Albee Road Bridge Project work

Albee Road Bridge
Albee Road Bridge(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced some schedule changes after road work was postponed.

Work scheduled on the Albee Road Bridge was initially scheduled for May 24 and May 25 were cancelled due to rain. They were planning on doing an epoxy overlay.

The County decided not to disrupt holiday traffic from Memorial Day weekend and the new closures started Tuesday and are potentially in place for Wednesday and Thursday barring bad weather.

Lane closures will start after 10 p.m. and the bridge will have one lane closed each night, with one lane open for travel. Please expect delays at this time or find alternative routes.

