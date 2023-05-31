Advertise With Us
15-year-old boy pulled from pond in Parrish

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders with Parrish Fire District say they pulled a child from a pond.

The near drowning incident occurred Wednesday just after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, a 15-year-old child with autism was pulled from a pond in the 5100 block of 115th Circle East in Parrish.

CPR was performed and he is alive and was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital. No other information is available at this time.

