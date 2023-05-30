Two rescued loggerhead sea turtles released at Anna Maria Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory and The Florida Aquarium released two rescued loggerhead sea turtles nicknamed, “Valerie” and “Mahomes,” at Anna Maria Bayfront Park on May 30.

The release marks the finish line of months of care and rehabilitation provided by Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital and The Florida Aquarium Turtle Rehabilitation Center.

“We are proud to collaborate with The Florida Aquarium in our shared mission to rescue and rehabilitate sea turtles,” said Lynne Byrd, Mote’s Rehabilitation and Medical Care Coordinator. “By combining our expertise and resources, we can provide these magnificent creatures with the best possible care, ensuring their recovery and return to the big blue.”

“Valerie” was discovered floating nearshore on Longboat Key, and initial observations suggested the turtle was affected by toxins from red tide. She was transported to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital on February 21 and began receiving injectable antibiotics and subcutaneous fluids until symptoms improved.

“Mahomes” was found washed ashore off Casey Key Road in Sarasota County and showed symptoms of red tide toxicity. Initially admitted to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital on February 13, “Mahomes” was later transferred to Mote’s nearby neighbors at The Florida Aquarium Turtle Rehabilitation Center on February 24 to better prepare Mote for the high numbers of incoming sea turtle patients affected by toxic red tide exposure. Requiring similar treatment, “Mahomes” received antibiotics and supportive care during the course of rehabilitation at The Florida Aquarium to help rid the sea turtle’s body of toxins.

Under the care of both facilities, “Valerie” and “Mahomes” made remarkable recoveries, successfully clearing all health assessments mandated by wildlife officials and were cleared for release.

