Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tropical low to bring some heavy rain

Showers and storms in the forecast through Friday
System to bring some much needed rainfall
System to bring some much needed rainfall(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first tropical outlook concern for our area has been issued by the National Hurricane Center. An area of low pressure developing in the Gulf about 300 miles offshore of our area is slowly moving toward Florida. This system will keep clouds and a good chance for some extensive rain beginning late Wednesday and stick around through Friday.

Timing appears to be late Wednesday through Friday and possibly lingering into Saturday
Timing appears to be late Wednesday through Friday and possibly lingering into Saturday(WWSB)

There is an ABC7 First Alert Weather Day for both Thursday and Friday as this storm system tracks across our area. We will see some disruptive weather for our area which means some potentially extensive rainfall along with some gusty winds. Right now it appears the storms will stay below severe limits but we could see some flooding issues if we see some training of the storms across parts of the Suncoast.

The models are not in agreement with the timing of the storms and how long this system will stick around. The area where this low may develop extends from much of the eastern Gulf through the SW Atlantic over the course of the next few days.

Mainly heavy rain and gusty winds expected with this system
Mainly heavy rain and gusty winds expected with this system(WWSB)

Some models show this system getting out of here by Saturday while others show it sticking around through Saturday before it starts to dissipate.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamet also explained the geology of Nokomis is not known for sinkholes.
Sarasota County defines Nokomis holes as “deep geological strata”
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Traffic operation nets several arrests, citations in Manatee County
Nevaun Chamberlain
SPD investigating Sunday evening shooting
DOH-Sarasota confirms case of malaria
Sierra Lynn, pictured with her boyfriend, survived a venomous snake bite. She will need...
GRAPHIC: Woman nearly dies from snake bite days before 21st birthday

Latest News

Sea Turtle Released
Mote releases two sea turtles treated for red tide toxicity at Anna Maria Island
North Port residents still in recovery after Ian
Sarasota Police investigating shooting
Free meals for school students during summer months
Hurricane Season Starts
North Port remembers Ian with upcoming hurricane season