Tropical low to bring some heavy rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first tropical outlook concern for our area has been issued by the National Hurricane Center. An area of low pressure developing in the Gulf about 300 miles offshore of our area is slowly moving toward Florida. This system will keep clouds and a good chance for some extensive rain beginning late Wednesday and stick around through Friday.

Timing appears to be late Wednesday through Friday and possibly lingering into Saturday (WWSB)

There is an ABC7 First Alert Weather Day for both Thursday and Friday as this storm system tracks across our area. We will see some disruptive weather for our area which means some potentially extensive rainfall along with some gusty winds. Right now it appears the storms will stay below severe limits but we could see some flooding issues if we see some training of the storms across parts of the Suncoast.

The models are not in agreement with the timing of the storms and how long this system will stick around. The area where this low may develop extends from much of the eastern Gulf through the SW Atlantic over the course of the next few days.

Mainly heavy rain and gusty winds expected with this system (WWSB)

Some models show this system getting out of here by Saturday while others show it sticking around through Saturday before it starts to dissipate.

