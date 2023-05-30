SPD officials release info on Sunday evening shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are releasing more information on a shooting that occurred in Sarasota on Sunday, May 28.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1800 block or 34th Street near the intersection of John Rivers Street. The victim was shot in the abdomen and drove themselves to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and has since been discharged.

Nevaun Chamberlain, 23, of Sarasota County, is facing a charge of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm for the shooting. Police say Chamberlain called 911 and stayed on scene to talk with detectives but after gathering evidence, officers say they do not believe this counts as justifiable use of deadly force.

Chamberlain is out on bond and his next court date is July 14.

