Ocala man arrested for possession of child pornography

Mugshot of Frederick Huffman.
Mugshot of Frederick Huffman.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography last Thursday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Huffman, 62, was located by his IP address, which indicated that he was sharing a large number of files over the internet.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective, Nicholas Sutliff, was conducting an online investigation of individuals who were sharing files depicting child sexual abuse material when he located Huffman’s IP address.

Sutliff downloaded and reviewed 264 files and determined that some of the files contained child sexual abuse material. He then obtained a search warrant for Huffman’s home.

On May 25, deputies executed the search warrant. When speaking with detectives, Huffman initially denied viewing child pornography.

Digital Forensic Technicians examined a hard drive that belonged to Huffman and found multiple illegal files. Deputies say when confronted with the files, Huffman stated he was guilty and that he has viewed child pornography multiple times a week for years.

Deputies arrested Huffman and transported him to Marion County Jail.

