North Port remembers Ian with upcoming hurricane season

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Justin Willis used to live on Colonade Lane in North Port before Hurricane Ian destroyed his home. He explained the storm tore off his roof, the home experienced extensive water damage, and his family lost a car. The start of hurricane season had Willis remembering the storm.

“It’s something that we’ve never gone through before and I remember saying to the kids over and over and over, you know the eye is going to be here soon. We’ll get a few minutes to just breathe and see what’s going on and then we’ll start again. But that part never really hit. The eye skipped around us and we just had storms for 14 straight hours,” said Willis.

Now, Willis and his family live across town in the North Port Estates. With the upcoming season, they decided they will be planning a vacation when a hurricane is supposed to hit.

“We made the decision that if a bad enough hurricane is coming we’re taking off for a couple of days. There’s no reason not to make it into a vacation. We’ll come back and deal with whatever is there but the stress of going through another hurricane like that one, it’s just not necessary.”

The City of North Port said residents are getting hurricane ready. Emergency Manager Michael Ryan explained they saw a 50 percent increase in participation at this year’s hurricane expo.

Ryan stressed that residents need to have their emergency notifications turned on referencing the 4:30 a.m. mixup with the state weeks ago.

“It’s actually critical. The more information we’re able to provide to the community the better off everyone is going to be because everyone wants to know what’s going on. It’s a legitimate question. So, what we try to do is, use this service to keep them informed. To let them know the latest changes, what’s up and coming, steps they can take,” said Ryan.

Residents can find notifications and sign up through the City of North Port’s website. The official start of hurricane season in Florida is June 1st, 2023.

