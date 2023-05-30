Mote releases two sea turtles treated for red tide toxicity at Anna Maria Island

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory released two loggerhead sea turtles at Anna Maria Bayfront Park Tuesday morning in front of a large crowd of staff volunteers, and local wildlife organizations.

In collaboration with The Florida Aquarium Turtle Rehabilitation and Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation, two turtles nicknamed “Valerie” and “Mahomes,” spent months with dedicated care after being treated for red tide toxicity.

“Both of these turtles came in with symptoms of red tide toxicity. Some of the things we look for when that happens, they’re really uncoordinated in the water, they sometimes are swollen and puffy, and they have a hard time figuring out which way is up. We get them out of that environment, we give them a couple of days of dry dock and fluids to flush that toxicity out, good water quality, good food, and in a short amount of time we get to have days like today,” says Gretchen Lovewell, Stranding Investigations Program Manager at Mote Marine Laboratory.

Tuesday’s release was a momentous occasion with staff from both facilities carrying each turtle out of a transportation van to white beach sands where they could then make their way to the ocean.

The turtles made it successfully back to their home in the water.

If you see a stranded or dead manatee anywhere in state waters or a stranded or dead sea turtle, dolphin or whale outside of Sarasota or Manatee counties, please call the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline at 1 (888) 404-FWCC (3922).

