Manatee Sheriff shares sweet moment between mounted patrol, manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - As crowds came to the beach for Memorial Day weekend on Anna Maria Island, Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies increased patrols.

It was a great chance for deputies to interact with the public and to keep everyone safe.

Mounted deputies Peanut & Grady even encountered a manatee while patrolling the beach and taking a moment to cool off in the beautiful clear water! Sheriff Rick Wells posted the sweet image to social media.

