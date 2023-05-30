Advertise With Us
Manatee Sheriff shares sweet moment between mounted patrol, manatee

The Manatee County mounted patrol said 'haaaaayyyy' to a manatee at Anna Maria Island.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - As crowds came to the beach for Memorial Day weekend on Anna Maria Island, Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies increased patrols.

It was a great chance for deputies to interact with the public and to keep everyone safe.

Mounted deputies Peanut & Grady even encountered a manatee while patrolling the beach and taking a moment to cool off in the beautiful clear water! Sheriff Rick Wells posted the sweet image to social media.

