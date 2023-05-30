Manatee Schools’ Summer BreakSpot food program starts Tuesday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Kids in Manatee County can get free meals over summer break thanks to a long running partnership in the county.

The collaboration has been happening since 2007. The School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services department has partnered with the Summer BreakSpot program to help provide meals for youth during the long summer months. The program starts Tuesday, May 30.

Meals will be provided at more than 60 sites across Manatee County. The meals are free for all kids and teens, 18 and younger, with no registration required.

The Summer BreakSpot is a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services program. This service is not based on income status and all kids and teens, 18 and younger, will be able to participate. The main goal is to make sure that all students have access to proper nutrition all summer long.

Free meals will be provided for students attending School District of Manatee County summer programs, as well as being delivered to local sites such as summer camps, community centers and churches. Three mobile feeding buses and two mobile “Caboose” food vehicles (provided in partnership with Tropicana), will deliver meals to multiple locations in Bradenton, Palmetto and Parrish starting on May 30th. Both buses have indoor and outdoor seating for the kids to enjoy their meal. Meals are required to be consumed on-site.

There are 3 ways to find the nearest Summer BreakSpot location:

Call : 211

Text : “Food” to 304-304

Visit: SummerBreakSpot.org

For more information about the Summer BreakSpot contact the Food and Nutrition Services Office at (941) 739-5700 or go to their website, ManateeSchoolFood.net .

