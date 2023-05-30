Manatee County pools hiring lifeguards, technicians

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Pools and beaches around the Suncoast are looking for lifeguards to help keep swimmers safe.

Manatee County Pools are now hiring full and part time lifeguards and pool technicians for all locations.

Pay starts at $18.40 an hour. You can obtain your lifeguard certification and training through the county.

Learn to work as a team and master aquatic safety skills. If you love the water, lifeguarding is a great way to share your passion with others. Lifeguarding jobs offer competitive pay and experience can help you move forward in many career paths. There is can also be a lot of room to grow in the aquatics field by becoming a swim instructor, trainer, or coach, or more.

Manatee County Aquatics offers American Red Cross Lifeguard Training courses at the G.T. Bray Aquatics Facility. Participants ages 15 and older have the opportunity to be certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid, and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.