Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September in Jan. 6 contempt case

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro leaves federal court in Washington, following a...
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro leaves federal court in Washington, following a status conference on contempt of Congress charges for his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set a Sept. 5 trial date during a court appearance on Tuesday in Washington.

Navarro was charged last year with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys declined to comment after Tuesday’s hearing.

A former economics professor, Navarro served as a White House staffer under former President Donald Trump and later promoted his baseless claims of mass voter fraud. Navarro has argued that Trump invoked executive privilege, barring him from cooperating with the committee.

Navarro was the second Trump aide to face criminal charges after former White House adviser Steve Bannon. He was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress and sentenced to four months behind bars, though Bannon has been free pending appeal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamet also explained the geology of Nokomis is not known for sinkholes.
Sarasota County defines Nokomis holes as “deep geological strata”
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Traffic operation nets several arrests, citations in Manatee County
Nevaun Chamberlain
SPD investigating Sunday evening shooting
DOH-Sarasota confirms case of malaria
Sierra Lynn, pictured with her boyfriend, survived a venomous snake bite. She will need...
GRAPHIC: Woman nearly dies from snake bite days before 21st birthday

Latest News

American Legion 312 is holding on to this flag until the family's come forward
American Legion Auxiliary Officer looking to find relatives of flag belonging to veteran
Iowa apartment collapse: Search for survivors and answers
FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Did you know that a whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives?
Donate the ‘gift of life’ with OneBlood on June 7
President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Facing GOP backlash, McCarthy labors to shore up votes for debt deal in time to prevent US default