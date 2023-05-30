Advertise With Us
Donate the ‘gift of life’ with OneBlood on June 7

Did you know that a whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives?
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - OneBlood is holding a blood drive and this is how you can help.

OneBlood officials are encouraging all City employees and members of the public who feel well to come out and donate the “gift of life” to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it.

The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be at Venice City Hall on Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for blood donations. A second bus will be available for platelet donations.

All donors will receive a free $20 eGift card, OneBlood water bottle and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening and a snack.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. To schedule an appointment to donate, please use these direct links:

