Atmosphere over the Suncoast will slowly moisten as rain chances increase

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the next few days, the low-pressure area that brought showers and thunderstorms to the Mid-Atlantic and forced drier air into the Suncoast will advance away from Florida.

As this happens, our air will slowly moisten as a weak area of low pressure moves across the state from the Gulf. With an easterly wind pattern and afternoon sea breezes, we can expect to see a few showers developing into the early afternoon and becoming more widespread inland later in the day.

Late in the week, an area of low pressure will develop in the Atlantic waters off the Florida coast. This low could strengthen and drive more low-humidity air into the area by the weekend. While temperatures will remain warm, the lower humidity will make it feel a bit more comfortable than it might otherwise be.

Hurricane season officially starts this Thursday. Currently, this is no tropical development, which might impact the state, forecast for the next seven days.

