American Legion Auxiliary Officer looking to find relatives of flag belonging to veteran

American Legion 312 is holding on to this flag until the family's come forward
American Legion 312 is holding on to this flag until the family's come forward
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man cleaning out a storage unit found an important piece of family history.

A man named Chris Howington found a flag that belonged to a man named James Curtis Ashley. The man stepped in before the flag was improperly disposed of and he reached out for help.

“He knew it shouldn’t be there and wanted to help find any family,” Sarah Matuska, an Auxiliary Officer for American Legion Post 312 told ABC7.

After researching, Matuska learned that James Curtis Ashley is possibly interred at the Bay Pines National Cemetery. For now, Matuska is holding onto the flag until family can be found. If no one comes forward, the flag will be placed in a shadowbox and his flag will continue to be remembered and honored at a veteran’s organization or somewhere safe.

If you know family of Mr. Ashley, email the station at news@mysuncoast.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

