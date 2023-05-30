Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

All Faiths Food Bank opens pantries doors during summer

All Faiths Food Bank is working to end hunger.
All Faiths Food Bank is working to end hunger.(All Faiths Food Bank)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the families of Sarasota County Schools, summertime can be a time when it is hard to know where your next meal is coming from.

In Sarasota County, All Faiths Food Bank works to supply everyone who needs nutritious meals via their food distribution programs.

Pre-registration for distribution is not required, but if you are unable to register in person at a distribution, you can do so here.

All information provided is confidential. Once you have filled out the form, a staff member will call you within two business days to complete registration. Registration is not complete until a food bank representative provides you with an ID number.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamet also explained the geology of Nokomis is not known for sinkholes.
Sarasota County defines Nokomis holes as “deep geological strata”
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Traffic operation nets several arrests, citations in Manatee County
Nevaun Chamberlain
SPD investigating Sunday evening shooting
DOH-Sarasota confirms case of malaria
Sierra Lynn, pictured with her boyfriend, survived a venomous snake bite. She will need...
GRAPHIC: Woman nearly dies from snake bite days before 21st birthday

Latest News

Sargassum in Florida
Patriot Plaza at Sarasota National Cemetery
Discovering Patriot Plaza on the Suncoast
Discovering Patriot Plaza on the Suncoast
Congrats!
La’Tece Luther of Lincoln Middle helps kids grow up strong