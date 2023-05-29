Advertise With Us
Traffic operation nets several arrests, citations in Manatee County

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a monthly DUI Saturation Patrol on Friday, May 26.

As a result, two impaired drivers were arrested and three other drivers were taken in on misdemeanor charges.

Deputies also issued 59 citations and issued 27 warnings.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to wear their seatbelts; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign continues until June 4, 2023.

Memorial Day sunshine and low humidity!