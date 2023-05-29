SPD investigating Sunday evening shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 1800 block of John Rivers St, Sarasota on Sunday, May 28.

One victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooter is in police custody and investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.