SPD investigating Sunday evening shooting

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 1800 block of John Rivers St, Sarasota on Sunday, May 28.

One victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooter is in police custody and investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

