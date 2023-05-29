Advertise With Us
Rain Chances Return

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After three days of mostly dry weather, rain chances return for the Suncoast. Moisture creeps back into the atmosphere as we move through the week, increasing the opportunity for much needed precipitation. Tuesday will remain mostly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms popping up mostly inland. A few showers may appear near I-75.

Coastal areas should remain relatively dry, making for another beautiful day on the water. Winds will start out from the northeast, and then come from the northwest later in the day between five and ten knots. Seas remain relatively calm at a foot or less with a light chop. The ultra violet index will be extreme so protecting your skin outdoors is recommended. Beach conditions are favorable with almost no red tide reported. Only very low concentrations were detected south of Englewood Beach. No respiratory issues reported.

Rain chances significantly increase Wednesday through Friday with a storm developing in the Gulf. Rain is welcome as the entire Suncoast area remains in a drought with most areas in the extreme category, and remaining locations in a severe situation.

