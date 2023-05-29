Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible sale.
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamet also explained the geology of Nokomis is not known for sinkholes.
Sarasota County defines Nokomis holes as “deep geological strata”
A candlelight vigil will be held where the accident happened on Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Loved ones of fatal Manatee County crash victim speak out
Mark Tilley was charged for his role in an alleged retail return fraud scheme.
Sheriff: Deputies arrest Bradenton man for Lululemon theft scheme
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Are you going to the City's Memorial Day Parade?
City of Sarasota releases Memorial Day Parade closures, tow-away zones

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
LIVE: Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis
WWSB Generic Stock 5
SPD investigating Sunday evening shooting