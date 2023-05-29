Memorial Day sunshine and low humidity!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In 2022, we had a stormy Memorial Day. Temps were average in the high 80s, and afternoon thunderstorms gave us almost an inch of rain at SRQ (0.79″) and over an inch the day after. This year, exactly the opposite. We have sunshine, dew points only in the 60s for a beautiful weather day outside. Beaches are dry and in good shape for the holiday, too. We are tracking a small storm pushing across the Gulf of Mexico. It’s close enough to develop a few afternoon storms Wednesday. Thursday is a First Alert “Heads Up” with the best chance for morning and afternoon storms. This storm starts to pull away during the weekend, although a few storms could develop Friday.

The tropics are quiet as we inch closer to June 1st, the official start of Hurricane Season.

Tropics (Station)

