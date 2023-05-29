DOH-Sarasota confirms case of malaria

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has confirmed a case of malaria.

The individual who tested positive spent extensive time outdoors. The patient responded well to treatment and has recovered.

Aerial and ground mosquito spraying is being conducted in these areas to mitigate the risk of further transmission.

This case has been identified as the P. vivax species of malaria, which is not as fatal as other species. Malaria is not transmitted from person to person. Only infected Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit malaria to humans.

Effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers. Individuals in this area with symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting, and headache should seek immediate medical attention.

To protect yourself from any mosquito-borne illness, take the following prevention steps:

· Use mosquito repellent that contains DEET (10-30 percent), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.

· Wear long sleeves and pants.

· Check and repair screens on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

To help reduce the population of mosquitos around your home, please drain and cover areas around your home. Mosquitoes reproduce in freshwater from rainstorms, sprinklers and other source. Drain pools of freshwater around your home and yard. Empty pet bowls, garbage cans, garbage can lids, bottles, tires, and anything where freshwater has accumulated.

