Construction starts on Bayfront Park playground

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has approved a plan to build a new playground at Bayfront Park and construction is underway.

This playground will replace the Allen Playground and children’s fountain with new features that are ADA compatible. The plans were approved in a vote on Sept. 19, 2022.

The contract was given to Jon Swift Inc. There are also plans to remove two invasive trees.

The project will cost $3 million and is expected to be finished in October of this year.

