Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Construction set to start on Bayfront Park playground

Jon F. Swift
Jon F. Swift(Jon F. Swift)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has approved a plan to build a new playground at Bayfront Park and construction is set to begin soon.

This playground will replace the Allen Playground and children’s fountain with new features that are ADA compatible. The plans were approved in a vote on Sept. 19, 2022.

The contract was given to Jon Swift Inc. There are also plans to remove two invasive trees.

The project will cost $3 million and is expected to be finished in October of this year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamet also explained the geology of Nokomis is not known for sinkholes.
Sarasota County defines Nokomis holes as “deep geological strata”
A candlelight vigil will be held where the accident happened on Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Loved ones of fatal Manatee County crash victim speak out
Mark Tilley was charged for his role in an alleged retail return fraud scheme.
Sheriff: Deputies arrest Bradenton man for Lululemon theft scheme
Are you going to the City's Memorial Day Parade?
City of Sarasota releases Memorial Day Parade closures, tow-away zones
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash

Latest News

DOH-Sarasota confirms case of malaria
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Traffic operation nets several arrests, citations in Manatee County
WWSB Generic Stock 5
SPD investigating Sunday evening shooting
PC
Memorial Day sunshine and low humidity!