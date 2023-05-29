Advertise With Us
Coast Guard saves 7 boaters in Manatee County over the weekend

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Coast Guard Station Cortez has had a busy Memorial Day weekend after rescuing seven boaters in the past 24 hours.

A Station Cortez rescue crew saved three people, Saturday, at approximately 11 p.m., after their boat took on water and capsized in the vicinity of Woody’s River Roo on the Manatee River. They were wearing life jackets.

Another rescue crew saved four people from a capsized vessel about 40 miles west of Egmont Key. An emergency position was sent via a radio beacon around 8 a.m. Sunday, alerting Coast Guard watchstanders of the situation. An Air Station Clearwater aircrew also launched.

The people were reported in good health and a safety marine information broadcast is being issued for the capsized vessel as a hazard to navigation.

“Everyone rescued within the past 24 hours had all the necessary safety equipment aboard for a successful rescue,” said BM2 Zachary Smith, Station Cortez. “These people didn’t have the best time on the water, but they all went home safe and sound to their loved ones.”

