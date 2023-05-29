Bradenton girl raises money to plant Memorial Day flags

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Adrianna Aiena told her mother, Jenifer Pentecost, she wanted to do something special for Memorial Day. Pentecost said Adrianna came to her wanting to raise money to purchase American flags they could place around their neighborhood in Manatee Oaks.

“We’re very patriotic and she wanted to do something to represent what today is all about,” said Pentecost. “She has a very kind heart, loving heart, and it makes me happy to know I have her around here with me.”

Adrianna went door to door in her neighborhood and raised $70 to buy the flags. Pentecost explained after visiting multiple stores, they purchased 120 flags. Adrianna said it took two hours but said it was worth it.

“It was pretty exciting. It was a feeling I don’t think I’ve ever felt before. Putting them all along the street everybody was like thank you very much and they were very happy that I was doing this for them,” said Aiena.

Pentecost and Aiena explained everyone has been saying thank you and even offering to donate next year so they can decorate more. Aiena explained the ‘thank yous’ don’t belong to her.

“Remember everyone that died for us and for our freedom and all of the fallen people that helped us have this freedom that we have today and being able to stand outside safely,” said Aiena.

The family is already planning for next year and Pentecost and Aiena said they hope to get enough flags to decorate down the street and the Manatee Oaks sign.

