Boating, Pool or Beach? You Pick for Memorial Day Fun!

WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight conditions will be dry with a few clouds. The morning low will be in the upper 60s then temperatures will rise back to the 80s by noon. Memorial Day conditions will be ripe for outdoor activity. As long as Suncoasters bring sunscreen, it should be a pleasant and beautiful holiday on the water.

Expect highs in the 80s with dry conditions. An isolated shower in the inland counties can not be ruled out, and there will be some clouds rolling through, but overall the sky will remain empty of precipitation. Humidity will also stay relatively low making it feel comfortable. Available moisture in the atmosphere doesn’t reboot until later in the week.

Boating conditions will be outstanding with seas around one foot with a light to moderate chop. Winds remain from a northerly direction between five and ten knots, then increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the late afternoon. Red Tide is nonexistent at most of the Suncoast beaches, and very low at a couple of southerly locations. No respiratory issues have been reported at beaches where very small concentrations were reported.

The Suncoast area remains in a severe to extreme drought. Rain chances return later in the week which should give the land a much needed soaking. For now, the highest chance for rain is Thursday at 60%, as a storm develops in the Gulf.

