‘All gave some. Some gave all.’ Residents gather for Memorial Day Parade

All Gave Some. Some Gave All.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents, visitors, law enforcement and military veterans gathered in downtown Sarasota for its Memorial Day Parade.

The theme for the 2023 Memorial Day parade in Downtown Sarasota was “All Gave Some. Some Gave All.” Following the parade, a ceremony was held in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

The keynote speaker was Capt. Richard “Dick” Petrucci, U.S. Navy, retired.

