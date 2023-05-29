‘All gave some. Some gave all.’ Residents gather for Memorial Day Parade

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents, visitors, law enforcement and military veterans gathered in downtown Sarasota for its Memorial Day Parade.

The theme for the 2023 Memorial Day parade in Downtown Sarasota was “All Gave Some. Some Gave All.” Following the parade, a ceremony was held in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

The keynote speaker was Capt. Richard “Dick” Petrucci, U.S. Navy, retired.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.