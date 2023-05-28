Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the Venice Grand Canal. (Vigili del Fuoco)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A candlelight vigil will be held where the accident happened on Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Loved ones of fatal Manatee County crash victim speak out
Mark Tilley was charged for his role in an alleged retail return fraud scheme.
Sheriff: Deputies arrest Bradenton man for Lululemon theft scheme
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Troopers continue investigating deadly crash on 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton
Suspect dead after home invasion
Three suspects charged in Port Charlotte home invasion
Two arrested after a child in their care died.
Bartow couple charged after ‘bone-chilling’ death of 3-year-old

Latest News

Cars drive through the first turn to start the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Indy 500 begins with Alex Palou on pole, Graham Rahal having problems
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Fight still ahead for Texas’ Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
Twin sisters got to share the stage as valedictorian at an Iowa high school graduation.
Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation
Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it