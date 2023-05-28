Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Sunday! But storms come back next week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked Saturday’s weather, you will love Sunday. Low humidity and sunshine again. Mary Poppins would call it Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! I know, I know, the sound of it is something quite atrocious. The Carolinas have the active, and chilly, weather Sunday. Our winds are out of the north through Memorial Day. That will keep dew points into the comfortable 60s, high temps only in the 80s, and dry conditions, no thunderstorms. We are tracking a new storm moving across the Gulf of Mexico for the coming week. Thunderstorm chances are back starting Wednesday, with the best chance for widespread afternoon storms Thursday and Friday.

We have no tropical systems to watch. Red tide news is good this weekend. While a few spots around southern Sarasota County are still reporting Low concentrations of red tide algae, none of our beaches are reporting effects from it for now. Sunscreen and protection from the sun are your bigger concerns this weekend.

Severe Outlook (Station)

