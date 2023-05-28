Advertise With Us
Sunny Skies Stick Around Sunday

High Pressure Dominates the Holiday Weekend
WWSB ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the holiday weekend. It will be a cool morning to have coffee outside with wake up lows in the upper 60s. Temperatures return to the 80s around noon. The highs will be in the mid 80′s in coastal regions, and a few degrees warmer for inland counties. Dewpoints will hang out near the mid 60s, making it feel a little humid but not overwhelmingly sticky or uncomfortable.

As high pressure dominates, clear skies and warm temperatures will prevail through Memorial Day making for a pleasant 3-day weekend. Boaters will enjoy pleasing conditions with northerly winds between five and ten knots and seas around one foot with a moderate chop on Sunday and a light chop for Monday.

