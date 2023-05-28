Sunny Skies Stick Around Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the holiday weekend. It will be a cool morning to have coffee outside with wake up lows in the upper 60s. Temperatures return to the 80s around noon. The highs will be in the mid 80′s in coastal regions, and a few degrees warmer for inland counties. Dewpoints will hang out near the mid 60s, making it feel a little humid but not overwhelmingly sticky or uncomfortable.

As high pressure dominates, clear skies and warm temperatures will prevail through Memorial Day making for a pleasant 3-day weekend. Boaters will enjoy pleasing conditions with northerly winds between five and ten knots and seas around one foot with a moderate chop on Sunday and a light chop for Monday.

