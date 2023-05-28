Sarasota Paradise pre-professional soccer team begins season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Paradise, a new men’s pre-professional soccer team, kicks off it’s inaugural season with their home opener against Miami City on Saturday, June 3.

Marcus Walfridson is the owner and founder of the team, who are playing in the USL League Two, a pre-professional league that has developed players who have competed in the world cup.

“The most important thing when we recruit these players is that a), they should have a local connection to Sarasota,” said Walfridson.

Walfridson and head coach Andy Thomson found some of the best players in the area to represent the city.

“When I heard that there was a team at this level coming to my area, I said I have to play for them,” said Riverview High School graduate Felipe Rojas.

The USL League Two gives players the chance to continue chasing their dreams of playing pro-soccer.

Rojas is making sure to enjoy the journey.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing professional but the fact that I’m able to represent my community here, I’m already kind of living the dream,” said Rojas.

Walfridson and Thomson share a similar dream, hoping to become a fully professional team and win the support of Sarasota residents.

“We will work our socks off for you, please come out and support us, we are looking forward to seeing all of you,” said Thomson.

