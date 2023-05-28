Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank

Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell off a ledge.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in police custody died Thursday in Northern California after he broke a hospital’s window with a metal oxygen tank and fell off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse, authorities said.

The man was in custody because he had allegedly violated a court order, according to San Jose police. Officers took him to the hospital for an unspecified pre-existing medical condition.

The man is accused of assaulting an officer and threatening to hit the officer and a nurse with the oxygen tank, police said. They left from the room and called for more help.

The man broke the window with the oxygen tank while he was alone in the hospital room and jumped out onto a ledge, the police department said. The officer and two hospital security guards went back into the room to stop the man’s escape attempt, but he fell 20 feet from the ledge.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a different hospital. His death in police custody is under investigation.

San Jose is about 20 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A candlelight vigil will be held where the accident happened on Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Loved ones of fatal Manatee County crash victim speak out
Mark Tilley was charged for his role in an alleged retail return fraud scheme.
Sheriff: Deputies arrest Bradenton man for Lululemon theft scheme
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Troopers continue investigating deadly crash on 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton
Suspect dead after home invasion
Three suspects charged in Port Charlotte home invasion
Two arrested after a child in their care died.
Bartow couple charged after ‘bone-chilling’ death of 3-year-old

Latest News

Experts are looking to understand why orcas have begun ramming and sinking boats
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and GOP rush to finalize debt ceiling deal, shore up support to prevent default
Officials in Spain say orcas have been attacking boats.
Killer whales attack, sink boats in puzzling new behavior
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden gives Roger Penske his 19th win in dramatic Indianapolis 500
The live-action/CGI remake of the classic Disney tale outswam all competitors at the Memorial...
“The Little Mermaid” makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening