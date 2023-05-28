Class reunion for first Sarasota students post-segregation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Booker High School Class of 1968 is a group of Sarasota natives who attended school together from K through 11th grade.

They were the first class to be integrated, therefore they finished up their senior year at Sarasota and Riverview High Schools.

The reunion held at the Robert L. Taylor Center, celebrating the more than 50 years since the class walked across the stage.

The three-day weekend reunion was a time for the group to reflect on the past, present and future of their time together.

“Many people now are generational- those who went to FAMU, those who went to BCC, those who went event to FSU, because things changed and privileges were suddenly part of the regular school day, but we were the first class to desegregate Sarasota County,” said Shiela Sanders, member of the 1968 reunion.

For this group of tornadoes turned sailors and rams, their lifelong bond is cemented in the legacy of the Booker pride in their hearts.

