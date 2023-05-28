Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Class reunion for first Sarasota students post-segregation

For this group of tornadoes turned sailors and rams, their lifelong bond is cemented in the...
For this group of tornadoes turned sailors and rams, their lifelong bond is cemented in the legacy of the Booker pride in their hearts.(f)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Booker High School Class of 1968 is a group of Sarasota natives who attended school together from K through 11th grade.

They were the first class to be integrated, therefore they finished up their senior year at Sarasota and Riverview High Schools.

The reunion held at the Robert L. Taylor Center, celebrating the more than 50 years since the class walked across the stage.

The three-day weekend reunion was a time for the group to reflect on the past, present and future of their time together.

“Many people now are generational- those who went to FAMU, those who went to BCC, those who went event to FSU, because things changed and privileges were suddenly part of the regular school day, but we were the first class to desegregate Sarasota County,” said Shiela Sanders, member of the 1968 reunion.

For this group of tornadoes turned sailors and rams, their lifelong bond is cemented in the legacy of the Booker pride in their hearts.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Troopers continue investigating deadly crash on 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton
Mark Tilley was charged for his role in an alleged retail return fraud scheme.
Sheriff: Deputies arrest Bradenton man for Lululemon theft scheme
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
FWC: Venice man arrested for destroying turtle nest
A candlelight vigil will be held where the accident happened on Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Loved ones of fatal Manatee County crash victim speak out
Two arrested after a child in their care died.
Bartow couple charged after ‘bone-chilling’ death of 3-year-old

Latest News

“We will work our socks off for you, please come out and support us, we are looking forward to...
Sarasota Paradise pre-professional soccer team begins season
Gone Fishin' - May 25, 2023
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 25, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - May 25, 2023