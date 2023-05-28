City of Sarasota releases Memorial Day Parade closures, tow-away zones

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s annual Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 29 , beginning at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at Main Street and Osprey Avenue. There will be several tow-away zones and street closure notices that will be in place for the following times on Monday, May 29, 2023:

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Sq.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Gulfstream Avenue

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Links Avenue closed from 1st Street to Ringling Boulevard

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Osprey Avenue closed from 2nd Street to Ringling Boulevard

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.