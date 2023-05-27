Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sunny and Dry Conditions Kick Off Memorial Weekend

Lower Humidity
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The late afternoon thunderstorms are on hiatus for Memorial weekend. Expect dry conditions and lower humidity to create a sunny and warm three-day weekend. Morning clouds will roll away, making for a pleasant day at the beach. The Gulf water temperature will be around 82 degrees.

The ultra violet index will be extreme, so wearing sunscreen and a hat are recommended. Boating conditions will start off fair on Saturday, with winds from the north between 10 and 15 knots, and two to four foot seas at a moderate chop. As the weekend progresses the boating condition become calmer with a light chop on Sunday. Seas die down to a foot by the afternoon. Winds remain from a northerly direction and Memorial Day will be even calmer on the water.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Troopers continue investigating deadly crash on 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
FWC: Venice man arrested for destroying turtle nest
Mark Tilley was charged for his role in an alleged retail return fraud scheme.
Sheriff: Deputies arrest Bradenton man for Lululemon theft scheme
Frederick Bacon
Manatee County man found deceased after missing for more than a week
Sarasota County student arrested from Manatee County bomb threat

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm - VOD - Friday PM
A disaster kit, includes the basic supplies you will need to survive and recover from a...
FDEM reminds residents of Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Free Holiday
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weather Friday
Friday storms
Scattered Friday storms, then incredible weekend weather returns!