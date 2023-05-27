Sunny and Dry Conditions Kick Off Memorial Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The late afternoon thunderstorms are on hiatus for Memorial weekend. Expect dry conditions and lower humidity to create a sunny and warm three-day weekend. Morning clouds will roll away, making for a pleasant day at the beach. The Gulf water temperature will be around 82 degrees.

The ultra violet index will be extreme, so wearing sunscreen and a hat are recommended. Boating conditions will start off fair on Saturday, with winds from the north between 10 and 15 knots, and two to four foot seas at a moderate chop. As the weekend progresses the boating condition become calmer with a light chop on Sunday. Seas die down to a foot by the afternoon. Winds remain from a northerly direction and Memorial Day will be even calmer on the water.

