Perfect Holiday Weekend Weather!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A typical Memorial Weekend would feature high temps near 90°, humid dew points in the low 70s, and at least a few afternoon storms. We are having none of that this weekend. The Low pressure we’ve been dealing with the past week is moving north into the Carolinas Saturday. Our winds are out of the north through Memorial Day. That will keep dew points into the comfortable 60s, high temps only in the 80s, and dry conditions, no thunderstorms. We are tracking a new storm moving across the Gulf of Mexico for the coming week. Thunderstorm chances are back starting Wednesday, with the best chance for widespread afternoon storms Thursday and Friday.

Red tide news is good this weekend. While a few spots around southern Sarasota County are still reporting Low concentrations of red tide algae, none of our beaches are reporting effects from it for now. Sunscreen and protection from the sun are your bigger concerns this weekend.

