Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Perfect Holiday Weekend Weather!

Sunny
Sunny(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A typical Memorial Weekend would feature high temps near 90°, humid dew points in the low 70s, and at least a few afternoon storms. We are having none of that this weekend. The Low pressure we’ve been dealing with the past week is moving north into the Carolinas Saturday. Our winds are out of the north through Memorial Day. That will keep dew points into the comfortable 60s, high temps only in the 80s, and dry conditions, no thunderstorms. We are tracking a new storm moving across the Gulf of Mexico for the coming week. Thunderstorm chances are back starting Wednesday, with the best chance for widespread afternoon storms Thursday and Friday.

Red tide news is good this weekend. While a few spots around southern Sarasota County are still reporting Low concentrations of red tide algae, none of our beaches are reporting effects from it for now. Sunscreen and protection from the sun are your bigger concerns this weekend.

Tropical
Tropical(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Troopers continue investigating deadly crash on 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
FWC: Venice man arrested for destroying turtle nest
Mark Tilley was charged for his role in an alleged retail return fraud scheme.
Sheriff: Deputies arrest Bradenton man for Lululemon theft scheme
Frederick Bacon
Manatee County man found deceased after missing for more than a week
Sarasota County student arrested from Manatee County bomb threat

Latest News

Stay safe this Memorial Day Weekend
Sarasota County First Responders urge beach safety
Memorial Day Safety
Mira Mar Plaza sold
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Troopers continue investigating deadly crash on 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton