Loved ones of fatal Manatee County crash victim speak out

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Anita Casimir is the mother of Luckner Petit’s two daughters. On Friday morning, Petit was tragically killed crossing 53rd Avenue East near 11th Street Circle East in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was crossing 53rd Ave. when a car hit him, then a second vehicle swerved and hit him, and a third vehicle hit the bicycle and drove off.

Casimir explained that their family is grieving the loss of their father.

“He was very close with both of his daughters but more the baby,” said Casimir. “She is not doing okay with coping with the whole loss of her father and that’s why it’s so important that we’re asking for the third vehicle to please just come forward. You know, please they just want to know what happened just please come forward,” said Casimir.

Casimir said Petit had a love for the outdoors. She said one day he picked up a bike and used it to go everywhere since then.

Casimir also said he was the biggest jokester and always brought a smile to people’s faces.

“He was just an all-around good man,” said Casimir. “He would help with anything, he helped anybody with anything. He would give you the shirt off his back and you know we’re just, anyone that has any information, just please come forward.”

A candlelight vigil will be held where the accident happened on Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.

According to FHP, the investigation into the crash is on-going.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.