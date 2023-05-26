Troopers continue investigating deadly crash on 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers continue investigating a deadly crash on 53rd Avenue East and 11th Street Circle East in Bradenton.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Friday. At least one fatality has been confirmed.

All westbound lanes have re-opened between 9th Street East and 15th Street East after being shut down for a few hours on Friday morning.

We will provide more information about the crash when more details are available.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.