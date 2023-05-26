Advertise With Us
Three suspects charged in Port Charlotte home invasion

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT CHARLOTTE Fla. (WWSB) - One suspect is dead and a dog has been killed following a home invasion in Port Charlotte. Deputies have charged three individuals in connection with the case.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at a residence in the 22000-block of Beverly Avenue Wednesday evening. CCSO received the call around 11 p.m. alerting them to a home invasion.

Upon arrival, deputies found a wounded man in the roadway. Four individuals were involved in the brazen invasion of the residence. One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Two suspects were apprehended after fleeing in a silver vehicle, and taken into custody without incident. A third was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but has since been charged.

Deputies have charged Leah Kirsten Jones has been charged with accessory after the fact. Ethan Masske has been charged with aggravated battery of a person with a deadly weapon. The third individual charged is a juvenile.

Two dogs were also struck by gunfire during the incident, and one died from its injuries.

It is unknown who shot at the suspects and if this was an isolated or random incident.

