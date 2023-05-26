Advertise With Us
Sheriff: Deputies arrest Bradenton man for Lululemon theft scheme

Mark Tilley was charged for his role in an alleged retail return fraud scheme.
Mark Tilley was charged for his role in an alleged retail return fraud scheme.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Economic Crimes Unit busted a return fraud scheme and have arrested a Bradenton man.

The unit was created in October 2021 to combat the uptick in fraud and scams committed on our residents and businesses.

One of their main focuses is organized retail crime. Recently, the ECU completed a painstaking investigation for Lululemon that ultimately led to the arrest of 55-year-old Mark Tilley of Bradenton.

Officials in this multistate investigation determined that Tilley had defrauded the company of $200,000 over a 12-month period in a return-fraud scheme. Money lost through fraud is often passed on to the consumer.

