Scattered Friday storms, then incredible weekend weather returns!

By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was welcome to ease the Severe drought conditions. Most of it came Wednesday, with SRQ reporting 0.52″ Wednesday and 0.04″ Thursday. West Lakewood Ranch had 3.11″ Wednesday, but nothing measurable from Thursday’s storms. A few more storms are likely for our Friday. Once again the storms are possible at the beaches, more likely in inland areas and southern parts of the Suncoast  through this evening. The Low pressure responsible for our recent rains moves up the east coast over the weekend. Drier air returns to the Suncoast with north winds, unusually dry air for us Memorial weekend. Highs will hold a few degrees below normal as well. Gradually, dew points will get back to the 70s as we start June, and highs will climb back to the upper 80s. Daily thunderstorm chances creep up by the end of next, too. Rainy Season is coming!

Red tide continues to ease along our beaches, good news for our weekend! And the tropics are quiet. The Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Atlantic, but it only has a 10% chance of developing.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

