Sarasota County First Responders urge beach safety

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Lifeguard Chief says they will have lifeguards working towers at the Beach from 10 am until 4:45 pm. but they are short staffed and actually have job openings for people who are interested.

“I think really designating a water watcher, so in your group you have a large group of family or kids you want to have someone who is watching the group while you’re out there if there are no lifeguards on duty at that time,” said Rick Hinkson, the Sarasota County Lifeguard Chief.

First responders are urging all beach goers to stay vigilant to help safeguard any potential accidents, possible drownings, or medical emergencies.

“Everybody be carful, exercise safety, watch out for everybody in your party. Make sure you have personal flotation devices, and again just make sure you are keeping a good eye on the people in your party whether it be children or other adults,” said Tim Dorsey the Assistant Fire Chief of special programs of Sarasota County.

If you are in need of help you can call Sarasota County first responders at 311.

