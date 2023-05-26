Sarasota County Fire wants to remind tourists to keep water safety in mind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the long Memorial Day weekend approaching, Sarasota County Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors to keep safety in mind at the beach.

If you’re coming to enjoy one of the Suncoast’s amazing beaches or if you’re planning on boating in our Bay, SCFD’s Fire/Rescue boat will be on patrol Saturday, Sunday and Monday and SCFD Lifeguards are on duty daily,.

Lifeguards are om the stands between 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. to ensure boater’s and beach goer’s safety over the holiday weekend.

Safety reminders:

Drink plenty of water, apply sunscreen and take breaks in the shade and air conditioning throughout the day to avoid heat-related illness.

Always swim near a lifeguard. Sarasota County has six lifeguarded beaches . Always keep a watchful eye on your family and friends while enjoying our beautiful beaches and waterways.

Break the Grip of the Rip: If you’re caught in a rip current, swim parallel to shore until you are outside the current. If you need help, call out or signal to the lifeguard.

Boat safely and ensure everyone wears a U.S. Coast Guard approved, properly fitting life jacket

Only use grills outdoors and place the grill well away from siding or deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Stay safe and have a wonderful long weekend.

