Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Nurse charged with killing 2 patients, injuring another

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and...
Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.(Pennsylvania Attorney General)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Pennsylvania nurse who was taken into custody Wednesday is accused of killing two patients and seriously injuring a third.

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The Pennsylvania attorney general says two men, a 55-year-old and an 83-year-old, were killed last December with an overdose of insulin.

The third victim, a 73-year-old man, was hospitalized last August with an insulin overdose.

Two of the victims did not have diabetes.

A Pennsylvania nurse faces charges after officials say she intentionally gave overdoses of insulin to patients. (Pennsylvania Attorney General)

All three were under Pressdee’s care at a nursing facility in Chicora, Pennsylvania.

She’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County student arrested from Manatee County bomb threat
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
FWC: Venice man arrested for destroying turtle nest
Gabby Petito’s family to get ‘burn after reading letter,’ court rules
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Multiple lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 224 in Manatee County
All southbound lanes re-open on I-75 at Exit 224 in Manatee County

Latest News

'Maliciously': Nurse charged with killing patients
Families attend vigil one year after the Uvalde, Texas shooting
Official announcement that Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for president in 2024
Daycare closed after child abuse allegations - 11pm Report