Mira Mar Plaza, a site with National Historic Designation, has been sold

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Mira Mar Plaza on South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota has been sold.

Red Hawk Property Management has confirmed the sale to Seaward Development and has notified tenants of the building.

The building is listed on the property appraisers’ website as 48,000 square feet. It was built in 1992.

Last June, Seaward tried to purchase the building tried to purchase the building to tear it down and build a ten story condo and retail space on the land. That plan was denied by the City of Sarasota. Seaward then withdrew their offer to buy the building.

The Mira Mar Plaza does have National Historic Designation and the City says that while the building needs repairs, it is not in danger of collapsing.

